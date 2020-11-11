Menu
Search
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna Mae Naas
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Anna Mae Naas

October 17, 1924 - November 7, 2020

Anna Mae Naas, 96, of Mount Ulla, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Angels at Heart Assisted Living in China Grove.

Born Oct. 17, 1924, in White County, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Sewell and Lucy Apple Thompson. She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Glenn Naas, May 4, 2015; and a son, Richard Glenn Naas of Enfield, Ill.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles R. "Chuck" Naas Sr. of Mooresville; and grandsons, Charles R. Naas Jr. and Harley Naas of Mooresville.

A private graveside service will be held at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery.

Summersett Funeral Home

www.summersettfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.