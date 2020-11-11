Anna Mae NaasOctober 17, 1924 - November 7, 2020Anna Mae Naas, 96, of Mount Ulla, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Angels at Heart Assisted Living in China Grove.Born Oct. 17, 1924, in White County, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Sewell and Lucy Apple Thompson. She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Glenn Naas, May 4, 2015; and a son, Richard Glenn Naas of Enfield, Ill.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles R. "Chuck" Naas Sr. of Mooresville; and grandsons, Charles R. Naas Jr. and Harley Naas of Mooresville.A private graveside service will be held at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery.Summersett Funeral Home