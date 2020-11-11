Mary Mirkinson McDadeJanuary 7, 1942 - November 8, 2020Mary Mirkinson McDade, 78, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.She was born Jan. 7, 1942, in Bainbridge, Ga., to the late Jete Randolph and Dorothy Musgrove Mirkinson. She served as volunteer for The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Auxiliary and The Humane Society of Iredell County.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert Edward McDade.She is survived by her children, Abbie McDade Brock (Charles), Marsha McDade Coleman (Danny), Randy Smith; special friend, Bonnie Hanby who helped with her care; and her beloved fur baby, Fritz.A time of celebration and reflection will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville.Memorials may be made to The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary, P.O. Box 3250, Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville