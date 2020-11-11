Betsey Anne RussellNovember 29, 1949 - November 6, 2020Betsey Anne Russell, 70, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.She was born Nov. 29, 1949, in Nashua, N.H., to the late Virginia and Gilbert Russell. She was a graduate of Milford South High School's Class of 1967 in Milford, N.H., and a graduate of Andover Business College's Class of 1968 in Nashua, N.H. She was a member of First Congregational Church of Hopkinton, N.H., and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of The Cove Church in Mooresville.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Russell.She is survived by her sons, Paul Worcester (Lori), Shawn Worcester (Caroline); grandchildren, Julia, Connor, Brooke and Faith; brothers, Barry Lorden, Terry Chandlor Lorden and Jack Lorden; sister, Ellen Perham; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. #800, Miami, FL 33131 or to The Cove Church, 197 Langtree Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville