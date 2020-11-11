Lucille Young McCombs Moten
Mrs. Lucille Young McCombs Moten, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at Faith Deliverance for Jesus Church, in Statesville. Pastor Virginia Y. Byers will officiate the service. Interment will follow at St. James First Baptist Church Cemetery, in Troutman. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home is serving the Young, McCombs/Moten families.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.