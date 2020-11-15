Menu
Charles Deal
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Charles Deal Jr.

August 3, 1938 - November 9, 2020

Charles Howard Deal Jr., 82, of Gastonia, died peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia.

He graduated from Mooresville High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy, serving for 4 years aboard the USS Rochester. After a successful career he returned to his home state of North Carolina, to open his own business and develop his 3-acre homeplace into walking garden.

Born Aug. 3, 1938, he is the son of Charles H Deal Sr. and Linda Marie Kennerly Deal of Mooresville. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; two daughters, Stacy and Susan; son, Kelly; and brother Grady. He was preceded in death by brother, Donald.

A private service for family will be held at Veteran's National Cemetery, in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate your donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, www.lewybodyresourcecenter.org/.

Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel

www.greenefuneral.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
