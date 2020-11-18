Candace Elaine Minner Engle
February 28, 1946 - November 14, 2020
Candace Elaine Minner Engle, 74, of Mooresville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer and liver disease. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family.
Candy was born Feb. 28, 1946, in Sharon, Pa. She was a beloved daughter of LeRoy Thomas "Bus" Minner and Mary Elizabeth Hoffman Minner.
She graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1964 as valedictorian. Candy then graduated from Jameson Memorial School of Nursing in 1967. She was a registered nurse and specialized in intensive coronary care. Candy worked for Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, Pa.; Kenneth Lloyd, M.D., in Youngstown, Ohio; and Rafael Moreschi, M.D., in Cary. She retired from nursing in 2000 after 33 years.
Candy married her loving husband, William "Bill" Nelson Engle of New Castle, Pa., Sept. 19, 1970, in West Middlesex, Pa. They just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family. The Engles lived in Poland, Ohio, from 1970 to 1986; in Cary from 1986 to 2010; and then moved to their home in Mooresville in 2010, close to both of their children and their families. Throughout her illness and a liver transplant in October 2018, Candy and Bill also lived in Ponte Vedra, Fla., for a couple years.
Mrs. Engle was a faithful member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville; the Poland Presbyterian Church in Poland, Ohio; and the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian and White Plains Methodist Churches in Cary. She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and glory of Jesus Christ. Over the years, she served as a Deacon of the church and was also a Sunday school teacher. Candy was a child of God whose faith never wavered.
She was also involved in the communities where she lived. Candy was a Cub Scout leader for her son's Boy Scouts, a member of the Poland Jr. Women's Club, and volunteered at the Mooresville Soup Kitchen with her husband as much as possible. The Engles also sponsor a "daughter," Brenda Ayiorwoth, who is a student at Acres of Hope in Uganda.
Candy was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She lived life to the fullest and approached every day with a positive attitude and mindset. Candy was a beacon of hope and love to all who knew her. She loved traveling, antiquing, politics, writing poetry, reading books, talking with friends, and spending time with loved ones, most especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren affectionately called her "Nee Nee" and she was loved beyond measure.
In addition to her loving husband, Bill, Candy is survived by her daughter, Amy Lynn Howell of Mooresville and her husband, Jason; her son, William Joseph "Joe" Engle of Huntersville and his wife, Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Tanner Fox, Ashley Rose, Shelby Rose and Cole Joseph; two brothers, Thomas Minner and his wife, Iris, of Naples, Fla., and Robert Minner and his wife, Loretta, of Seffner, Fla.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gale Elizabeth Cox, from New Wilmington, Pa.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Williamson's Chapel in Mooresville. Pastor Jan Brittain will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PSC Partners (Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis) at www.pscpartners.org
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.