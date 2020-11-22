Menu
Margaret Thomason Sanders
1931 - 2020
November 27, 1931 - November 16, 2020

Margaret Thomason Sanders, 88, of Mooresville, died at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a brief illness.

Margaret was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Rutherford County, to the late George Henry Grady Thomason and Rose Ellen "Bessie" Thomason. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded by her husband of 50 years, Oscar Samuel Sanders Jr.; siblings, Stella Thomason Morrow, Jim "Buster" Thomason, Sarah Thomason Gaines, Nellie Thomason Cato, Levi "Buddy" Thomason, Dovie Jean Thomason Walker, and Franklin Thomason.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Rebecca Thomason Lowery of Salisbury; brother, George Thomason of Union Mills; stepson, Carl Samuel Sanders, of Charleston, S.C.; her Goldendoodle, Stella, whom she adored; and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Margaret.

The family wishes to express their eternal thanks to Margaret's niece, Brenda Ellen Gaines, for the loving attention and care that she provided to Aunt Margaret over the past years. Brenda's constant love and nurturing brought laughter and tremendous happiness to Margaret's later years.

Margaret was a lifetime resident of North Carolina, born in rural Rutherford County, and the sixth of 10 children. After graduation, with honors, from Alexander Schools, Inc., Margaret moved to Charlotte and resided with her sister, Sarah, until marriage.

Margaret and Sam met in 1955, while working in the movie industry, he with Paramount Pictures, and she with 20th Century Fox. They resided in Charlotte for the first 18 years of their marriage, then moved to Lake Norman where they enjoyed boating, beautiful sunsets and the many faces of nature. It was here Sam renewed his interest in art and Margaret developed her interest in writing. She mentioned to Sam that she would like for him to do illustrations for some of her poems and nothing more was said about it. Sam died Feb. 9, 2007, and months later Margaret discovered that he had left a last gift for her - a collection of watercolors for some of her poems. Margaret then penned and published Roses, Bluebirds and Expressions of Love in 2009.

Some of her writings, along with her husband's illustrations, have been exhibited at the Mooresville library.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Nov
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
, MOORESVILLE, North Carolina 28115
Jeffery Gaines
November 20, 2020
Dear Jeff and Brenda -- So sorry to hear of your Aunt Margaret's passing. We know that she was a special part of your lives, especially after the loss of your parents. Mike and I send hugs to you. Love, Susan & Mike
Susan & Mike Schultze
Friend
November 20, 2020
Dear Aunt Margaret, You will be missed by ALL!! As one of your MANY nephews, GOD bless you for everything you did for me throughout my life. Much love, with fond memories, Your Nephew...Jeff Gaines
Jeff Gaines
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 19, 2020
Aunt Margaret you will be missed so much . Thank you Brenda for everything you did for our dear aunt your the best she loved you so much ! She is now rejoicing in heaven with all of our loved ones now
Jennifer Walker
Family
November 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 19, 2020