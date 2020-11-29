Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Ford Martin "Pike" Stewart
Mr. Ford Martin "Pike" Stewart, 88, of Mooresville, departed this life Monday, Nov, 23, 2020, at his residence.

"Pike," as he was called, was the proud owner of "Pike's BP" Service Station, in Mooresville, for 52 years.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 12 p.m., at W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville. Family visitation will be held 1 hour prior the Service.

W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home is serving the Stewart family.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd, Mooresville, North Carolina
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd, Mooresville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to know such a man with courage has made a majority. God Bless and remember the good your husband and dad has left you´ll to remember. Love,Jill Work
Jill Work
November 28, 2020
Hi mrs. Stewart. I went to Mooresville middle school i was in mrs.oliphant class. /holly. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers. Tlc. Miss you. Love you. Xxxooo. Happy belate thanksgiving. and Merry Christmas early and Happy new year early. Rip mr.pike. be careful take care be safe. Have a bless rest of the weekend and next week. Marie is my mom. My grandma miss betty went to heaven in feb.13 2008 she had bone cancer. Keep Smile and keep laugh and enjoy life hold head high proud of you. God bless all of all and family and friends etc. Keep Touch
Holly stewart and marie gentle
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy.
"Rod" Kendrick
November 27, 2020
Rodney Kendrick
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ford. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
November 27, 2020
Pike and his daughters were all super people. Bill and I both loved talking to them and doing business at Pike's gas station. He will be sorely missed by us and all the community who loved him. God speed Mr. Pike. Bill & Shirley Mayhew
Shirley Owens Mayhew
November 26, 2020
Was always nice to stop at the station and be treated super nice by Pike.
Jeff Morrow
November 26, 2020
A good friend is gone. Stopping by the station always brought a smile to our faces, whether greeted by Pike or Rhonda. Pike will leave another empty spot that can't be filled.
Don and Brenda Byrd
November 26, 2020
Burnice James
November 25, 2020