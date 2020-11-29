Menu
Barbara Childers Dix Oates
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Barbara Childers Dix Oates

August 5, 1935 - November 22, 2020

Barbara Childers Dix Oates, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

She was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Huntersville, to the late Walter Augustus "Gus" and Alma Jones Childers.

Mrs. Oates was a 1953 graduate of North Meck High School. She was a member of Mount Mourne Church of God in Mount Mourne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Dix Jr. and Charles Grady Oates; stepson, John Dix; and seven brothers, James, Walter, Billy, Ralph, Bobby, Ray, and J.R. Childers.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Voyles (Jimmy); sister, Christine Williams; brothers, Eugene Childers (Rachel) and Herman Childers; grandchildren, Michele and Christopher Voyles; six grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
I´m so sorry for your lost I worked at Accordius in Mooresville I loved Ms Barbara and she is going to be missed
Tammy Mayhew
November 26, 2020