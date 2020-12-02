Victoria Jane McConnell Almond
January 7, 1945 - November 29, 2020
Victoria Jane McConnell Almond, 75, of Davidson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte.
She was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Hugh and Mary Readling McConnell.
Mrs. Almond attended Wingate University and was a retired magistrate from the State of North Carolina. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Milton DeBerry Almond; and daughter, Samantha Almond.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Stephen Hogge officiating. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Mecklenburg Animal Shelter Building Fund, P.O. Box 399, Cornelius, NC 28031 or to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue, P.O. Box 1855, Hickory, NC 28602 (PayPal [email protected]
).
"She lived and then she died…and did it her way with no regrets."
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.