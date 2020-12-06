Joyce Draper
August 1, 1938 - November 30, 2020
Launa "Joyce" Draper, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
She was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Hamilton, Ga., to the late Luther and Sara Williams Fountain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Draper; brothers, Walter T. Fountain, Luther G. Fountain Jr.; and son, Lawrence Dewayne Hodge.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Kelley (Michael); daughter-in-law, Chelita Hodge; brother, Donald Fountain; sister, Patricia Raulerson; half-sister, Lillie Martin (John); grandchildren, Chris Hodge, Steve Hodge, Michelle Beck, Eric Kelley, and Phillip Citroen; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Hodge, Zaira Beck, Deseree Argilan, Riley Beck, Kaylee Hodge, Chase Kelley, Ava Hodge, and Braxton Hodge..
The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Dan Freeman officiating. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes at the church, prior to the service. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/BereaBaptistLKN/live
. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.