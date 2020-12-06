Menu
Search
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joanna Lou "Jo" Branson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Joanna "Jo" Lou Branson

March 23, 1939 - December 1, 2020

Joanna "Jo" Lou Branson, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. She was born March 23, 1939, in Normantown, W.Va., to the late Luther and Sylvia Adams.

Jo came from a family of successful carpenters, and she herself was very talented. She was able to fix anything that came her way. Her hobbies included gardening, canning and sewing. She also obtained her pilot's license. She was co-owner of the Little Spaghetti House in Mooresville for many years. Jo had a very kind and giving heart. She never spoke ill of anyone, and she never met a stranger. Jo's faith in God was reflected in every aspect of her life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded by her daughter, Crystal Bryant; her first grandson, Khai; and her brothers, Homer and Jim Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Branson; daughters, Linda and Brenda Bryant; son, Robert Bryant; grandson, Eddie; sisters, Marilyn Huff, Wanda Lee Shreve, Lavnina McCray, Virginia Raikes; and brother, John Adams.

No services are planned at this time.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.