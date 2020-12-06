Irvin Norvin CannonDecember 10, 1938 - December 1, 2020Irvin Norvin Cannon, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.He was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Rowan County, to the late Arthur and Annie Parker Cannon. Mr. Cannon was a member of Vanderburg United Methodist Church in Mooresville.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leon, Eugene, Glenn, Richard and Jay Cannon; and sisters, Darlene Reavis and Joyce Cannon.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Wilhelm Cannon; daughters, Vickie Brooks (Jimmy), Sheila Moore (Wayne); sisters, Edna Parker and Ruth Pope; grandchildren, Ashley Jo Tyson (Jonathan), Matthew Moore and Tyler Brooks (Katie); and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Tyson and Emery Jo Brooks.A memorial service was scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Vanderburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tom Schnitzlein and the Rev. Tommy Ingalls officiating. Burial of cremated remains was planned to follow the service in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville