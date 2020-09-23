Barbara Jean Anthony Davenport
March 15, 1937 - September 14, 2020
Barbara Jean Anthony Davenport, 83, went to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
She was born in Mooresville, March 15, 1937, to the late Thomas Garrison Anthony and Lillian Belle Martin Anthony. She was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn Hovis; and brother, Garry Anthony. Barbara graduated from Mooresville High School in 1955, and attended Eastern Carolina University. An entrepreneur in the world of crafts, launching the Craft Bazaar, in 1976, and later her wholesale business, I Love Country, Barbara sold locally and abroad for over four decades. She helped found craft shows like Working Fingers in Mooresville and the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte. Some of her clients included Bush Gardens and Disney. Offering classes at her shop, she instilled the joy of quilting, needlepoint, and tole painting to countless others. Barbara leaves behind three children, Paula Jean Davenport (P.J.), Jeffery Scott Davenport, and Dorian Anthony Davenport. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.