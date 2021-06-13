Albert Franklin CulpJune 15, 1938 - June 10, 2021Albert Franklin Culp, 82, of Mooresville, passed into his eternal home Thursday, June 10, 2021.Albert was born June 15, 1938, at Lowrance Hospital, to the late A. Banks Culp and Eula Martin Culp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Julian Culp.Albert, known as Al, was a loving, loyal husband, father and grandfather. Albert married Sharon Carpenter in 1963. They were married for 57 years.Albert is survived by his children, Laura Foster (David), and Ross Culp; grandson, Grant Foster; sister-in-law, Patricia Culp; brother-in-law, Sam Carpenter (Sue); and nieces, Teresa Culp Talbot, Amy Carpenter and Patrice Dykes.Albert graduated from Mooresville High School. He was president of the student body and a member of the band. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. He was a Tar Heels fan, winning or losing. GO HEELS!Returning to Mooresville, he became actively involved in scouting, being an Eagle Scout himself. He loved his church and the church family. He served as a deacon and elder being the Clerk of Session for First Presbyterian Church. He loved his Lord and Savior and lived his life to glorify them.Albert served his community by serving in the National Guard, Kiwanis Club, South Iredell Soccer Association, Community Chorus and was a charter member of the Mooresville Museum serving on the board of directors.Albert's career in business was as a corporate tax manager. He worked for several companies but retiring from Verbatim.A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park. A service will be held at 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. A visitation for family and friends will be held after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 249 W McLelland Ave., Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville