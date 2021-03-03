Retired Lt. Col. Aleck Leroy Biehl
January 30, 1943 - February 26, 2021
Retired Lt. Col. Aleck Leroy Biehl, 78, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
He was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Billett, Ill., to the late Roy Curtis and Sarah Stivers Biehl.
He was a retired veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. Aleck was a hardworking family man who was an avid golfer, beloved soccer coach, and strong leader who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Loyde Biehl.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Ann Johnson Biehl; children, Curtis Ryan Biehl (Grace), Daniel Vaughn Biehl (Keri), Christina Biehl Nuss (Kim Jon); sister, Delores Biehl Shelden; grandchildren, Christina VanDeventer (Brett), Eric Ryan, Piper Elizabeth, Reagan Dorothy, and Morgan Priscilla Biehl, Benjamin Aleck and Sarah Nicole Nuss; great-grandson, Arlo; niece, Jodie Aldridge; and nephews, Christopher Biehl, and Rusty Shelden.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Central United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ross O'Neal officiating. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Salisbury National Cemetery.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live-stream, www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum, [email protected]
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.