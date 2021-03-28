Allen Sloop Lowrance



November 9, 1949 - March 23, 2021



Allen Sloop Lowrance, 71, of Mooresville, passed away at Lake Norman Regional Hospital, shortly before midnight, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.



Allen was born in Iredell County, Nov. 9, 1949, the eldest son and third child of Evelyne Leckie Lowrance and William Kenneth Lowrance Sr. Allen had just turned six years old when his father passed away from a heart attack in 1955. In addition to his father, Allen was preceded in death by his mother and youngest brother, William Kenneth (Ken) Lowrance Jr.



Allen, a lifelong resident of Mooresville, graduated from Appalachian State University in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in special education. He also held a master's degree in school administration. After four years of service in the public schools, Allen began working in school fundraising. He enjoyed it so much that he soon opened his own school fundraising business, which he ran until his retirement.



Allen was a lifelong member of Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville where he served as an Elder, Sunday school teacher, and choir member, in addition to participating in many other church projects.



He was an active member in the Lions Club for over 40 years. He served as club president and was named Lion of the Year several times. Allen worked hard to support the Lions Club and its mission to serve the blind. He sold brooms made by the blind, sold mints for the club, and was willing to do most anything to raise money to support his club, including donating financially himself.



Allen's generosity and commitment to serving others also led him to support many other charities and causes, including Sister to Sister (support for orphans in Kenya), St. Jude Children's Hospital, local soup kitchens, and diabetes research. Allen was a patient, kind, and gentle man — almost to a fault — and always sought to help anyone poor or in need. Allen also lovingly cared for his mother in her home until she passed away in 2001.



In late 2020, Allen was diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver caused by a heart medication he had been taking for ventricular fibrillation. Even as his health began to decline, Allen remained optimistic. Regardless what lay ahead, Allen's faith was in Christ, and he knew his eternal home awaited him.



Allen is survived by his sisters, Mary M. Lowrance of Mooresville and Virginia Lowrance Snyder (Bob) of Winston-Salem; nephews, Bobby Snyder of Winston-Salem and Kenny Lowrance (Amy) of Shallotte; and nieces, Jenny Lowrance Byrd (Scott) of Concord, Katie Lowrance Williams (Sean) of Concord, and Sarah Snyder Mutton (Paul) of Winston-Salem. Allen also leaves behind 10 great-nephews and -nieces.



Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 31, at 2 p.m., at Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville by the Rev. Will Gipe. The visitation will be held in the sanctuary, 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Allen will be terribly missed by his family and numerous friends.



The family wishes that memorials be given to Prospect Presbyterian Church, the Mooresville Lions Club, Sister to Sister Christian Mission, or FeedNC. Please contact Cheryl Chandler at Prospect Presbyterian Church (704-664-1514) for information on memorial donations.



Published by Mooresville Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.