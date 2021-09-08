Allyson Brawley JoseyFebruary 6, 1962 - September 1, 2021Allyson Brawley Josey, 59, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.She was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Statesville, to Mary Rogers Brawley and the late Charles Brawley. Allyson graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill as a registered pharmacist and her greatest passion was helping people throughout her career. She was a huge Tar Heel fan and a dedicated alumnus of UNC-Chapel Hill. She loved to crochet and blessed countless people with her crochet blankets and handmade gifts. She was a very crafty, artistic person who was also an incredible cook. She maintained multiple beautiful fish tanks in her home. She was very interested in marine biology and loved anything to do with water. She also loved to garden. Allyson was a person who loved her family and friends. She never met a stranger, and her home was always open to anyone. Her most loved passion was being a "GiGi" to her grandchildren. She was loved deeply by her family and will be greatly missed.In addition to her father, Allyson was preceded in death by the father of her children, Gene Josey.She is survived by her mother, Mary Rogers Brawley; daughters, Jessica Josey Trantham (Daniel), Rebekah Josey; grandson Oaklen; granddaughter, Laikyn Trantham; sister, Kelly Brawley Stutts (Stanley); brothers, Mark Brawley (Nancy) and Eric Brawley; and numerous nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, in Mooresville.A memorial service will held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Vanderburg United Methodist Church, in Mooresville, with the Rev. Melanie Nichols officiating. Burial will take place at Vanderburg United Methodist Church immediately following the service.Masks will be required, and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at both the visitation and service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville