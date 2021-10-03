Amanda Davis KistlerJune 10, 1961 - September 30, 2021Amanda Davis Kistler, 60, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.She was born June 10, 1961, in Winston-Salem, to the late Dolan and Frances Sheets Davis. Amanda was a registered nurse for nearly 40 years; she started working in the E.R. before finding her calling in long-term care. She was the president of NADONA and executive director of NCDONA. Her life's purpose was to be a caregiver for not only her patients, but for friends and family as well, always putting others ahead of her. She enjoyed spending time with her family; especially her two grandsons. She also enjoyed eating What-A-Burger, drinking Diet SunDrop, and was a connoisseur of ice.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bryon Kistler.She is survived by her children, Mallory Whitley (Jack) and Caleb Kistler (Sara); sisters, Robin Plunkett (Charles) and Mitzi Coe (Jeff); grandsons, Brooks and Brandtley Kistler; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NCDONA Ltc, Inc., P.O. Box 30164, Winston-Salem, NC 27130-0164 or Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville