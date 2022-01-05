Anne Karenne BroylesAugust 13, 1955 - January 3, 2022Anne Karenne Broyles, 66, of Troutman, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.She was born Aug. 13, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo., to Irene Margaret Bukaty Broyles and the late Robert B. Broyles. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Broyles; and sister, Madonna Broyles.She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. Anne had a beautiful heart and always put others before herself. She loved being with her grandchildren. She loved plants, her landscaping and was a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.She was a consultant for the IRS before her retirement.In addition to her mother, Irene, she is survived by her children, Carl Broyles, Tamara Carrel (Holbert) and Heather Carrel (Leon); brothers, Robert Broyles (Patricia) and Timothy Broyles (Irene); and grandchildren, Robert Carrel and Kimberly Carrel.A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Therese Catholic church, with Father Mark Lawlor officiating.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville