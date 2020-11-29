Barbara Childers Dix OatesAugust 5, 1935 - November 22, 2020Barbara Childers Dix Oates, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.She was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Huntersville, to the late Walter Augustus "Gus" and Alma Jones Childers.Mrs. Oates was a 1953 graduate of North Meck High School. She was a member of Mount Mourne Church of God in Mount Mourne.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Dix Jr. and Charles Grady Oates; stepson, John Dix; and seven brothers, James, Walter, Billy, Ralph, Bobby, Ray, and J.R. Childers.She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Voyles (Jimmy); sister, Christine Williams; brothers, Eugene Childers (Rachel) and Herman Childers; grandchildren, Michele and Christopher Voyles; six grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville