Barbara Steadman
Barbara A. Steadman, 71, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, after a valiant fight with COVID-19.
Originally from Springfield, Mass., Barbara moved to the Daytona Beach, Fla., area where she lived for 25 years. After raising her family in Florida, she spent her later years in Mooresville.
In addition to being a devoted mother and "Nonie", Barbara enjoyed a rewarding career as a hairstylist for nearly 30 years. Upon her retirement, she was an active member of the Cove Church Care Team where she shared her love for others and her gift for cooking. She adored working in the garden, spending time at the beach, and playing in the snow. Her zeal for life can best be captured by her famous words, "I'm too blessed to be depressed!"
Barbara was preceded by her parents, Earl and Vivian White; and two sisters, Lorraine Higgins and Camelia White.
She is survived by her three children Holly Evensen (Kyle) of Landis, Wade Cruso (Terry) of Jasper, Ala., and Jason Steadman of Daytona Beach, Fla.; she leaves five grandchildren, Nick Cruso, Jared Evensen, Claire Evensen, Jake Cruso, and Sara Ahmadi; two siblings, Darlene Shipley and Robert White; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date through Cove Church in Mooresville. Her remains will be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery of Monson, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, www.curearthritis.org
.
Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory
4300 Statesville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.