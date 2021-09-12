Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beatrice Wilson Rankin
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Beatrice Wilson Rankin

Beatrice Wilson Rankin, 85, of Cornelius, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery at 1 p.m. A reception will be held in the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Sep
14
Service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive, Hwy
Sep
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
ADA HALL-STOCKTON
Friend
September 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
George & Roheima Stringer
Friend
September 9, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alfreda Cowan
September 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results