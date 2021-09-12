Beatrice Wilson RankinBeatrice Wilson Rankin, 85, of Cornelius, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery at 1 p.m. A reception will be held in the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville