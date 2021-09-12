Beatrice Wilson Rankin
Beatrice Wilson Rankin, 85, of Cornelius, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery at 1 p.m. A reception will be held in the Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.