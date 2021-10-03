Menu
Ben Bunk
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Ben Bunk

Benson "Ben" Herbert Bunk, 52, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.

Ben was born on May 22, 1969, in Cuba, N.Y., and was the son of Frances Ruth Botens Bunk and the late Edward Bunk. He married his beloved wife, Anna Adele Riffle Bunk, June 19, 2004. Ben was a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ben deeply loved his family, had a great passion for cars and was well known for his smile.

In addition to his father, Ben was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Apodaca; and father-in-law, Robert Riffle.

Benis survived by his mother, France Ruth Bunk; his wife of 17 years, Anna Adele Bunk; two sons, Joseph Edward Bunk, Tyler Robert Bunk; brother, Dr. Nicholas Bunk, of Sparkes, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Lucy Gibbons (Travis), Teresa Foster, Mary Kinsey; brothers-in-law, Robert Riffle (Melissa) and Andrew Riffle (Heather); nephew, Alex Apodaca; and niece, Krysten Woods. Also surviving is Ben's close friend, Bill Moore.

A private memorials service will be held Oct. 10.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
I am Bill Moore´s sister. I spoke with him today as he has a very heavy heart that his very best friend went to be with the Lord. He only had expressed to me that he will be there for the family ,the two boys especially can count on him he´s a veryReliable person that they can always count on. Ben will be sadly missed.
Julia Davis
October 5, 2021
