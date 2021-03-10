Menu
Ben Spears Thomas
1957 - 2021
Ben Spears Thomas

December 3, 1957 - March 6, 2021

Ben Spears Thomas, cherished friend, father and husband, born Dec. 3, 1957, completed his life's journey Saturday, March 6, 2021, in his Mooresville home. Ben passed suddenly and unexpectedly during a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his loving mother, Ann McClain; brother and sister, Liza Stevens and Scott Thomas; wife and soulmate, Angela McConnell and his two children, who were his pride and joy, Mary Taylor Thomas and Will Thomas.

Ben although born in Memphis, Tenn., grew up and called Baton Rouge, La., home. He attended Lee High School before enrolling at Louisiana State University, the college where both of his children currently study. Ben bled purple and gold, and every Saturday you could find him and his children cheering the Tigers to victory. Although Ben feared he had gotten his children hooked on LSU football at a young age, it brought him much pride and joy to see Mary Taylor and Will, continue his legacy at his alma mater. At LSU, Ben was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Science.

After college, Ben worked for a short period on the River Bend Project, where he honed his people skills by calling on state and local representatives. Ben then explored his passion for law, and graduated from Louisiana State University's Law School in 1989. After law school, Ben followed his mother to Mooresville, where she had moved after her marriage with Bill McClain. Bill was an important member of the Mooresville community, and Ben used him as a mentor and an idol.

Ben met his wife, Angela, at a Habitat for Humanity meeting, and their love quickly blossomed. Ben was known to date many girls at once, but when he met Angela, he had found his soulmate. Not only was Ben a great husband and father, he was a self-described Renaissance man. Ben was an avid scuba diver, pilot, sailor and world traveler, and could often be seen flying his seaplane around Lake Norman. His greatest joy was being able to take his family on all of his adventures with him.

In the Mooresville community, Ben created a successful real estate law practice, which is now succeeded by his partner, Tiffany Webber. Ben often called Tiffany, and her husband, Ryan Webber, his second children or "the kids," and he loved them dearly. Ben saw many of his same characteristics, and an immense drive, in Tiffany, and was proud that he would one day retire and use her as his attorney. Ben was also the past Local Director of the Catawba Valley Bank, past Local Director of Bank of Iredell, past President of the Mooresville Rotary Club, past Membership Development Vice President of the Mooresville/South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, past Vice President of Habitat for Humanity, past Director of the Mooresville YMCA, past President and Board Member of the Mooresville/South Iredell United Way and the past Director of the Rotary STARS Program.

Ben was often seen as a larger than life figure in the local community. He always had a keen ability to keep everyone on their toes, he would light up a room with laughter. Ben was also immensely generous, and he never met a stranger. His ability to see past differences, keep an open mind, give everyone the benefit of the doubt and never hold a grudge are traits that everyone who knew him aspire to emulate. Although Ben is no longer here with us, his legacy will be passed down for generations within his friends, family and the entire Mooresville Community.

In lieu of flowers being sent, Ben and his family would ask that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.

https://habitatcharlotteregion or

www.habitatcltregion.org/support

A small service will be held this week for Ben, as he would not want a large gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later this year, when more people are vaccinated for the virus, Ben's friends and family will host a large celebration of life for him. Knowing Ben, he would want nothing more than his friends and family to have a party in his memory with a very good Cabernet being served.

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
4-10-2021 I just learned of Ben's passing while visiting a friend in Statesville. Angela, my love, if you ever need anything or just want to get away to the mountains & relax with a great view, I now live "up the road" in Virginia. I will never forget your & Bens' courtship (nearly 30 years ago). You shyly sitting on that Habitat house step and telling me about one of your first dates... hot air balloon ride dumped into Lake Norman. Ben never did anything halfway and he probably planned the drama to impress you! Ben came to the area at same time I came from San Francisco. I nicknamed him "Mr. Mooresville" because he was in the beginning mode of getting his name out there. He was a delight in everyone's life and I will miss him dearly.
Pattie Perry
April 11, 2021
Sending our love and support
March 19, 2021
Ben was absolutely the greatest guy and my favorite attorney-there´s no way that anyone meeting him didn´t immediately feel his warm, friendly attitude! I enjoyed chatting with him on so many different occasions related to my real estate business, but outside of work, too- He will be sorely missed by so many! My heartfelt condolences to his wife and family~ while his life on earth was entirely too short I´m sure he´s up in heaven getting things in order God bless!
Teresa Carson
March 16, 2021
Mr Thomas´s passing saddens me so. My husband and I only knew him as our real estate lawyer; but immediately upon meeting him I realized he was special. His smile lit up the room and made you feel at ease. He Genuinely cared about everyone around him and had a kind and loving spirit. I was privileged to hear Ben talk about his family and life at our last closing. We are so sorry for this huge loss with his passing; not only to his family and friends; but to our community as well. He will certainly be missed; for it was too soon that God took one of his angels home. In loving memory Samantha Phillips
Samantha Phillips
March 16, 2021
My heart breaks for your loving family! Ben certainly lived on his own terms. It is my hope that all the wonderful memories Ben took such happiness in making bring you comfort. Deepest and sincerest condolences on your loss.
Joanne Kubera
March 15, 2021
Angela Mary Taylor and Will y´all are in my thoughts and prayers. Ben was so helpful in my life . So very smart and caring.
Caroline Jones Macke
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers go out to Ben's family and friends. Ben's wonderful personality touched everyone he met. He will be missed.
Charles & Barbara Kosior
March 12, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Much love coming your way.
John & Mary Williams
March 12, 2021
Dearest Angela. Ann and kids, Ben was precious to us and the memories we have of those early St. Patrick's days are dear. What a spirit of joy and generosity. Our hearts are broken and we grieve from Texas. Prayers are lifted for you all. Loving you, Becca and Dick
Becca and Dick Johnson
March 10, 2021
Always looked forward to Ben´s closings, his humor will certainly be missed.
Don Higgie
March 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy go to the Thomas family. Ben will be missed dearly. I just had a closing with his office 4 weeks ago. We worked together on the YMCA board. He was a great contributor to the community. May he RIP
howard kosofsky
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Ben was a business contact and friend. Always willing to help. I will miss you Ben
Brett krueger
March 10, 2021
I am saddened by the news of Ben's passing. I will never forget his kindness and support for me and the kids in my second grade classroom. His lesson on weather and clouds and sharing/inspiring kids with his love of flying will always be a loving memory of Ben in my heart. Thank you and your family for putting the most beautiful garden outside of my classroom where children could plant flowers and watch butterflies flutter around. This garden touched so many children's lives as you have deeply touched mine.
Shirley K Lucchino
March 10, 2021
Only the cherished memories will endure and carry you through. Ben created such. May God sustain you through this hour of grief.
Anne Jones
March 10, 2021
Angela, Mary Taylor and Will, we are sorry to hear this sad news! You will be in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort and strength during this difficult time!!!
Beth and Madison Shipman
March 10, 2021
Ben was one of the very first real estate attorneys I meet when I first got into real estate 22 years ago. His closings were always professional, but also with some humor. He will be sadly missed in this community.
Margaret E. Cremen
March 10, 2021
I always enjoyed closing at the office. Ben made it a great experience for the clients. He was nice. He made each person feel special. He will be missed.
Susan Robertson
March 9, 2021
Angela, children , Ann, associates from the office, I am so saddened to hear of Ben´s death, it was always a pleasure to be in his company whether at a closing or church or incidental meeting( I remember Disney World one year!) A wonderful man who willbe missed by many. Love and hugs to you all.
Adelle Webb
March 9, 2021
