Benjamin "Bennie" Green HagerMarch 22, 1936 - June 19, 2021Benjamin "Bennie" Green Hager, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence.He was born March 22, 1936, in Mooresville, to the late James and Lucy Covington Hager. Mr. Hager was a retired truck driver for Bay State Mills in Mooresville. He was an assistant fire chief for Mount Mourne Fire Department. Mr. Hager enjoyed farming, working on cars, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie and James Hager.Mr. Hager is survived by his wife, Sylvia Duckworth Hager; children, Cris Herron and husband, John, Kimberly Jensen and husband, Rob, Tammy Brito and husband, Phil, Benjamin Hager II and wife, Jane, and Gregory Hager and wife, Missy; sisters, Margaret Bumgarner, and Phyllis Rhinehart and husband, Johnny; brothers, David Hager and wife, Ruth, and Joe Hager and wife, Joann; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Hager officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church Window Fund or Building Fund, 291 McKendree Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville