Betty Sue Tilley LancasterNovember 14, 1927 - June 11, 2021Betty Sue Tilley Lancaster, 93, of Gardens of Taylor Glen, in Concord, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, after a brief hospitalization.Born Nov. 14, 1927, in Fuquay-Varina, she was the daughter of B.C. and Willa Ferrell Tilley.She graduated from FVHS in 1944, UNC-G (BA), 1948, and UNC-Chapel Hill (MA), in 1950. Betty married Robert W. Lancaster of Castalia in 1951. She was a high school French teacher in Boone and Charlotte (MPHS and EMHS), and Sunny Hills HS in Fullerton, Calif. After teaching for 35 years, she and Bob retired to Mooresville. Betty has been a faithful member of Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville since 1986. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. An avid reader and writer with amazing recall, she loved being the family historian. She nurtured friendships, and enjoyed crafts, needlework, community involvement, and traveling.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, D. Ronald Tilley; and daughter, Ellen Lancaster.She is survived by her children, Susan Lancaster Gray and husband, Stuart, of Danville, Calif., Russ Lancaster and wife, Carol, of Orange, Calif., and Robert Lancaster Jr. and wife, Renee, of Yorba Linda, Calif.; grandchildren, David, Rebecca, and Hannah Lancaster, Jeffrey and Robert Gray, Megan and Andrew Lancaster all of Calif.; sister-in-law, Anne Tilley of Durham; and nieces and nephews.The family received friends Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Ralph Sparrow officiating. Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Hooks and Needles, Gardens of Taylor Glen, 3700 Taylor Glen Lane NW, Concord, NC 28027.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville