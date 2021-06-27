Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Sue Tilley Lancaster
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Betty Sue Tilley Lancaster

November 14, 1927 - June 11, 2021

Betty Sue Tilley Lancaster, 93, of Gardens of Taylor Glen, in Concord, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, after a brief hospitalization.

Born Nov. 14, 1927, in Fuquay-Varina, she was the daughter of B.C. and Willa Ferrell Tilley.

She graduated from FVHS in 1944, UNC-G (BA), 1948, and UNC-Chapel Hill (MA), in 1950. Betty married Robert W. Lancaster of Castalia in 1951. She was a high school French teacher in Boone and Charlotte (MPHS and EMHS), and Sunny Hills HS in Fullerton, Calif. After teaching for 35 years, she and Bob retired to Mooresville. Betty has been a faithful member of Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville since 1986. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. An avid reader and writer with amazing recall, she loved being the family historian. She nurtured friendships, and enjoyed crafts, needlework, community involvement, and traveling.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, D. Ronald Tilley; and daughter, Ellen Lancaster.

She is survived by her children, Susan Lancaster Gray and husband, Stuart, of Danville, Calif., Russ Lancaster and wife, Carol, of Orange, Calif., and Robert Lancaster Jr. and wife, Renee, of Yorba Linda, Calif.; grandchildren, David, Rebecca, and Hannah Lancaster, Jeffrey and Robert Gray, Megan and Andrew Lancaster all of Calif.; sister-in-law, Anne Tilley of Durham; and nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church with the Rev. Ralph Sparrow officiating. Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Hooks and Needles, Gardens of Taylor Glen, 3700 Taylor Glen Lane NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC
Jun
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC
Jun
26
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
1015 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Just now seeing this. Wish I had made contact earlier. Mrs. Lancaster was my French teacher my junior and senior years at Myers Park. (Class of `62). When I was elected president of Student Government at UNCG -also her alma mater- Mrs. Lancaster was so kind to write a note of congratulations. She was an excellent teacher, and I always thought she was the finest kind of lady. My sympathies.
Nancye Baker Bryan
School
August 1, 2021
I offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Betty Lancaster. My husband and I met Betty when we attended Berea Baptist Church. We would often go to the Knights Baseball games in Charlotte. Betty was a good friend, always caring for others. She loved knitting and reading. God Bless her family. RIP
Edna Rowland
Other
June 28, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results