Betty Trotter Johnston LawlerApril 17, 1926 - September 26, 2021Mrs. Betty Trotter Johnston Lawler, 95 of Jacksonville, Ala., passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.Betty was born April 17, 1926, in Randolph County, to her parents, A.H. and Fleta Trotter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three siblings, Pauline Henderson, Frank Trotter, and Auvilla Wilson; and her former husband, James Edward Johnston.Betty and James Johnston had two children, Pam (Mike) Carter of Oklahoma, and Ed (Michele) Johnston of Florida. On Jan. 18, 1975, Betty married Jack Lawler of Piedmont, Ala., who also had two children, Jack (Julie) Lawler of Tennessee, and Jan (Allen) Evans of Jacksonville, Ala. Betty took great joy in her grandchildren, Josh (Tony McGrath) Carter, Summer (Zac) Priest, Gabriel Johnston, Jenny (Thomas) Mathis, Greg Law, Jessica (Chris) Boedecker, and Jaclyn (Greg) Slack. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Priest, Riley Priest, Rachael (Fred) Smith, Julianna Boedecker, Calvin Boedecker, Lewis Boedecker and Beckett Slack.During her long life, Betty worked as a hairdresser, seamstress, and homemaker. Her red velvet cakes were her specialty. She and Jack lived in North Carolina and for several years enjoyed annual fishing trips with dear friends. Many relatives reside in North Carolina as well as Betty's long-time friend, Tina Taylor. Betty was an unassuming woman who always put others first. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center