Beverly Cruse Saltz
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Beverly Cruse Saltz

January 15, 1959 - December 12, 2021

Beverly Cruse Saltz, 62, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

She was born Jan. 15, 1959, in Iredell County, to the late Alvin and Patricia Overcash Cruse. Beverly was a graduate of North Meck High School and attended Mt. Mourne Church of God in Mt. Mourne. She was always helping others, family, friends, and neighbors. Beverly never met a stranger and truly had a good heart. She was a loving and caring mother and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Saltz; infant son, Ross Saltz; grandparents, Kathleen Cruse and Fred and Oleta Overcash; and stepsister, Glenda Nichols.

She is survived by her children, Ian Shuemaker, Jessica Saltz (Kyle Davis); brother, Randall Cruse; sister, Kim Daniels; stepsisters, Sherry Scott, Diane Fesperman, Teresa Freeze; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 18, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with services following at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. John Dixon and Terry Saltz officiating. Burial will follow the service at Willow Valley Cemetery, in Mooresville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, P.O. Box 977, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with funeral expenses.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Dec
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
