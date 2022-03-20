Menu
Bradford Charles Haupt
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 3 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Bradford Charles Haupt

September 1, 1961 - March 9, 2022

Bradford Charles Haupt of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home.

He was born Sept. 1, 1961, at Somerset Hospital in Somerville, N.J. He was the son of Richard Garrett Haupt (deceased) and Glenna Garniss Haupt at the home. Brad's two brothers, Darek William Haupt (deceased) and Richard Garrett Haupt Jr., of Easton, Pa. Brad's three daughters, Crystal Aspen Haupt (deceased), Michelle Marie Papa of Sparta, N.J., and Jennifer Leigh Werle of State College, Pa.; grandsons, Avery Bradford Petrocelli, Samuel Wilde Papa; and granddaughters, Sophia Grace Werle, Elliana Hope Werle and Gracie Mae Papa.

Brad attended Peapack Elementary School in Peapack, N.J., where his coach gave him the title of "Mr. Fortitude," because he said, "Brad, you never missed even one practice, in spite of seldom being used in 1st or 2nd string baseball games." Brad attended Bernardsville High School in Bernardsville, N.J., and Somerset College in Somerville, N.J. He furthered his education at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Colorado Springs, Colo. Brad earned a CISSP degree (Certified Information Systems Security Professional).

Brad's professional career was with the following companies: Continental Airlines, LaGuardia, N.Y.; AT&T, Basking Ridge, N.J.; Lucent Technologies, Basking Ridge, N.J.; Johnson & Johnson, Raritan, N.J.; and Ortho Biotech, Bridgewater, N.J.

On May 3, 2021, Brad received an NRA 'Outstanding Leadership Certificate" and April 23, 2021, a Defenders' Club member - Second Amendment Foundation.

Brad enjoyed spending time during his college years by joining the "Choir Member and Musicals" group, Daytona State College, and was an avid NASCAR and all motor sports enthusiast. After receiving his NRA Handgun Instructor license, Brad was qualified to teach the "Refuse to be a Victim" class to interested persons.

Brad attended the TrueVine Worship Center in Statesville, and enjoyed being part of a men's Life Group Bible study in Mooresville. While in New Jersey at AT&T, Brad became a Bible study leader. For the past two years, Brad was the managing member, Mama Yolanda's Traditional Sauces, LLC.

Funeral services and after-service reception and refreshments will be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, 494 East Plaza Dr. in Mooresville, Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live-stream www.view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1646967633171978.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Operation Underground Railroad, P.O. Box 57338, Salt Lake City, UT 84157, www.ourrescue.org.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Apr
3
Service
5:45p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Glenna, With deepest sympathy for your loss of Brad. We hope you feel our love and prayers during this very difficult time. We are here for you in anyway you need us. Love, The DalaCasa team
DalaCasa Landscape
Friend
March 14, 2022
