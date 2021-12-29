Menu
Britt Craig Ruck
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Britt Craig Ruck

April 6, 1954 - December 25, 2021

Britt Craig Ruck, 67, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

He was born April 6, 1954, in New London, Conn., to the late Pat and Leona Ruck of Oakdale, Conn.

Britt was retired from BCR Trucking of which he was owner/operator. His career allowed him the opportunity to see most of America, rolling the highways and byways. He was a jokester and loved to make others laugh, recounting stories of the past and making up cheesy jokes. He will be sadly missed by those that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sister, Teri Ruck Haus and her husband, Jere Robert Haus of Mooresville.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that a donation be made to a local animal charity such as Charlotte Humane Society; or Lake Norman Humane Society.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
