Carol Elizabeth WeantDecember 9, 1947 - May 29, 2021Ms. Carol Elizabeth Weant, 73, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.She was born Dec. 9, 1947, to the late Graham Haywood Weant and Hazel Doss Weant of Salisbury. She attended Catawba College and transferred to Mississippi State, where she received a B.A. in Education. Years later, Carol would go on to receive her Master's in Special Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.Carol was a teacher for over 30 years in the Rowan and Iredell-Statesville Schools systems. She dedicated her career to working with children with special learning needs. While Carol struggled most of her life with health issues, she was always an active mom, loved her grandchildren dearly, her dogs, and cherished her friendships. In her earlier days, she was a competitive tennis player, enjoyed bridge, riding horses, and water skiing.Surviving are her three children, David G. Willey and his wife, Jessica Willey, of Charlotte, Edith E. Willey and her husband, Win Hampton, of Bozeman, Mont., and Ann E. Willey and her husband, Jeff Douglas, of Charlotte; brothers, John Weant of Lexington, Tenn., and David Weant of Memphis, Tenn.; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Connor Willey, and River and Carson Douglas, all whom she loved dearly.The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, June 7, at Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury. A celebration of life service will begin right after at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park.Summersett Funeral Home