Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Elizabeth Weant
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
Carol Elizabeth Weant

December 9, 1947 - May 29, 2021

Ms. Carol Elizabeth Weant, 73, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was born Dec. 9, 1947, to the late Graham Haywood Weant and Hazel Doss Weant of Salisbury. She attended Catawba College and transferred to Mississippi State, where she received a B.A. in Education. Years later, Carol would go on to receive her Master's in Special Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Carol was a teacher for over 30 years in the Rowan and Iredell-Statesville Schools systems. She dedicated her career to working with children with special learning needs. While Carol struggled most of her life with health issues, she was always an active mom, loved her grandchildren dearly, her dogs, and cherished her friendships. In her earlier days, she was a competitive tennis player, enjoyed bridge, riding horses, and water skiing.

Surviving are her three children, David G. Willey and his wife, Jessica Willey, of Charlotte, Edith E. Willey and her husband, Win Hampton, of Bozeman, Mont., and Ann E. Willey and her husband, Jeff Douglas, of Charlotte; brothers, John Weant of Lexington, Tenn., and David Weant of Memphis, Tenn.; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Connor Willey, and River and Carson Douglas, all whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, June 7, at Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury. A celebration of life service will begin right after at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park.

Summersett Funeral Home

www.summersettfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Summersett Funeral Home
1315 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Summersett Memorial Chapel
1315 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Jenny
June 6, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult times. (2 Cor. 1:2-4)
ZF
Neighbor
June 5, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. She was a lovely person and neighbor. As others mentioned, she persevered a long time with her health issues. She seemed to take each day as it came and do her best. God bless her soul.

June Buzzard
Friend from PC
June Buzzard
Friend
June 4, 2021
Carol was a very special lady and despite being in pain always tried to re ain upbeat She will be missed.
Tony and Ginny Zinno
Friend
June 2, 2021
Carol lived one of the hardest lives of anyone I have known. Yet she persevered and not once turned her back on her God. In spite of it all she loved life and the simple pleasures it offered her. I will miss her friendship. Prayers for all her family.
Donna Harrill
Friend
June 1, 2021
Carol, my true friend. We had some fun times together. We will miss you!
Pam Oliver
Coworker
May 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results