Charles Henry Hooks Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Charles Henry Hooks Jr.

December 15, 1941 - September 30, 2021

Charles Henry Hooks Jr., 79, of Sherrills Ford, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Richmond County, Dec. 15, 1941, he was the son of the late C. Henry Hooks and Allene Covington Hooks. Also preceding him in death was his wife, Annette Sheets Hooks, who passed away Oct. 4, 2020.

Mr. Hooks work for 30-plus years as a newspaper deliver with the Charlotte Observer; spent 40-plus years as a Post Master with the U.S. Postal Service and also owned and operated a courier service.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed college sports.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Charles Henry Hooks III and wife, Kara of Sherrills Ford; daughter, Janet Carver of Mooresville; brother, Tom Parker of Columbia, S.C.; sisters, Carol Stergos of Cramerton, and Daphne "Pete" Belangor of Gilbert, Ark. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Charles Henry Hooks IV, Gracie Carver and Kelly Dennis; and one great-grandchild, Korben Dennis.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 3, 2021
