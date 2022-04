Charles Ronald Nixon



Mr. Charles Ronald Nixon, 73, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021.



A graveside service will be conducted Friday, July 2, 2021, 11 a.m., in Green Acres Cemetery in Mooresville.



Clyburn and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Nixon family.



Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.