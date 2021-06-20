Christine Macy RobinsonDecember 25, 1921 - June 15, 2021Mrs. Christine Macy Robinson, 99, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Gordon Hospice Home in Statesville.Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Edgewood Baptist Church with the Revs. Eddie Tharpe and Julius Blevins officiating. Burial was held at the church cemetery. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.Mrs. Robinson was born Dec. 25, 1921, in Fieldale, Va., to Melvin and Minnie Poe Macy. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church.In addition to her parents and five siblings, Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husbands; James Grady Bullard and Major Connie Robinson; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.She is survived by two sons, James Neil Bullard and wife, Peggy, of Mooresville, Kevin Bullard and wife, Linda, of North Wilkesboro; stepsons, Howard Robinson and wife, Bernice, Darrell Robinson and wife, Linda, Douglas Robinson and wife, Diane, all of North Wilkesboro; stepdaughters, Janice Ball and husband, Don, of King, Judy Robinson of North Wilkesboro, Karen Eller and husband, Wayne, of North Wilkesboro, Barbara Whittington and husband, Marvin, of Wilkesboro, Polly VanSickle and husband, Joe, of Statesville, and Alma Whittington and husband, Tony of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Amy Marlow and husband, Jason, of Mooresville, Jason Bullard of Johnson City, Tenn., Dillon Bullard of North Wilkesboro, Dalton Bullard of North Wilkesboro; great-grandchildren, Jackson Marlow of Mooresville, Emma Marlow of Mooresville; 20 stepgrandchildren; 26 stepgreat-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 2300 Edgewood Rd., Wilkesboro, NC 28697; or Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home