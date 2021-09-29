Clyde Hoyt NationsJune 3, 1953 - September 24, 2021Clyde Hoyt Nations, 68, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.He was born June 3, 1953, at home, in Murphy. He was the son of the late Clyde and Pauline Nations. Hoyt was a retired carpenter. He loved to drive his '55 Chevy Bellair, horses, motorcycles, Rock-n-roll, and was a self-proclaimed "momma's boy."In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ray Nations, Charles Nations, and Nevert Nations; and two sisters, Ourren Meredith and Lou Gean Kilpatrick.He is survived by his sons, Tony Nations and wife, Brittany, Chris Rich; grandchildren whom he cherished, Corbin and Novah Nations; sisters, Linda Faye Wright, Nancy Walker, and Lois Chastine and husband, Steve; and along with a host of special nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Murphy, will follow the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville