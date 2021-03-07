Darrius Richard BurtonFebruary 8, 1965 - February 28, 2021Mr. Darrius Richard Burton, affectionately called "Big Twin", 56, of 1313 School St., in Statesville, was born in Iredell County Feb. 8, 1965, and was the son of the late James Richard Burton and Mary Carolyn Springs Burton. He departed this life Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.He attended Statesville City Schools and was a loving brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Elizabeth Burton.He leaves to cherish the memory of his life, his twin brother, Darren Douglas Burton "Baby Twin" of Statesville; two sisters, Michelle Boller of Charlotte and Tamara (Rodgeric) Connor of Mooresville; his companion of 20 years, Karen Neils of Statesville; and a host of nieces and nephews.Celebration of life services will be conducted Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. The Rev. Kevin Little Sr. will officiate.Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary