David Porter GilmerJanuary 29, 1941 - October 3, 2021David Porter Gilmer, 80, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Bristol, Tenn., to the late John Axley Gilmer and Ella Porter Gilmer. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a brother, John Gilmer; and sister, Mary Jane Broome.He was regional manager for the Worker's Compensation Division of GAB Robins, Inc., prior to his retirement. He attended N.C. State University. David was a member of Central United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday school class. He was also a former financial officer of the church and sang in the sanctuary choir. He was a member of the Lake Norman Golden Boys Club. David was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Roswell Bass Club in Roswell, Ga. He also enjoyed yoga.David is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Berry Gilmer; daughters, Cindy Gilmer of Seattle, Wash., and Annie Yount (Rodney) of Catawba; brother, Harry Gilmer (Jackie) of Jackson, Miss.; grandchildren, Jessica Swain (Cameron) and Justin Yount (girlfriend, Rachel); three great-grandchildren; and his furry best buddy, Leo Boy.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ross O'Neal officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A mask is required. Inurnment will be in the Gates Memorial Garden, after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117 or Central United Methodist Church, 214 N Academy St., Mooresville, NC 28115.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville