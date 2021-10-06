Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Barry Stutts
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
David Barry Stutts

October 12, 1962 - October 4, 2021

David Barry Stutts, 58, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

He was born Oct. 12, 1962, in Mooresville, to the late James and Shirley Rinehardt Stutts.

David served proudly in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was an honorable man, selfless, and helped anyone he could; served others first. He loved God, his family, and his country. He was extremely proud of his children and loved them deeply.

He is survived by his children, Justin Stutts, Joshua Stutts (Amanda), Glenn Stutts, Gray Stutts, Catrin Shoaf, and Becca Shoaf; grandsons, Jackson Stutts, Benjamin Stutts; loving partner, Nicolle; brother, Randy Stutts; sister, Sharon Bridges (Tommy); and Ali Stutts.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum at Richard's Coffee Shop, 165 N Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heritage House at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace my friend. My heart goes out to your whole family. I will alway cherish the memories we have. Catching the biggest catfish on the Potomac, skeet shooting at Andrews, hunting in VA and a lot of good times around DC. Then moving our families to NC and raising our kids together. Camping and fishing on the lake with the kids were some of the best times. I always got a kick out of shooting skeet over the lake too. You couldn´t even think of doing that now. i am sad that we grew apart but will look forward to meeting up with you again some day.
Jon
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results