Rest in peace my friend. My heart goes out to your whole family. I will alway cherish the memories we have. Catching the biggest catfish on the Potomac, skeet shooting at Andrews, hunting in VA and a lot of good times around DC. Then moving our families to NC and raising our kids together. Camping and fishing on the lake with the kids were some of the best times. I always got a kick out of shooting skeet over the lake too. You couldn´t even think of doing that now. i am sad that we grew apart but will look forward to meeting up with you again some day.

Jon Friend October 7, 2021