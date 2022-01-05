Debbie was a special 1st cousin. We grew up together and were best friends. We were always together as kids and had so much fun pretending to be singers in a band. When she met Richard she told me he was the one she was going to marry. As we got older we continued to stay in touch thru the years. We would often go to see Aunt Ella and all of us would get together and laugh and talk for hours. Debbie I miss our talks and I miss you!

Mary Family January 8, 2022