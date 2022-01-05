To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
2 Entries
Debbie was a special 1st cousin. We grew up together and were best friends. We were always together as kids and had so much fun pretending to be singers in a band. When she met Richard she told me he was the one she was going to marry. As we got older we continued to stay in touch thru the years. We would often go to see Aunt Ella and all of us would get together and laugh and talk for hours. Debbie I miss our talks and I miss you!
Mary
Family
January 8, 2022
Debbie, We had so much fun sending each other
pictures of our
grandchildren. I looked forward in getting a text from you. I will miss you !!
My prayers are with your
family. Love, Brenda Faye