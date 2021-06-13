Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Ann Peach
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Debra Ann Peach

February 27, 1951 - June 8, 2021

Debra Ann Peach, 70, of Davidson, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Newark, N.J., to the late Harold and Grace Bauerle Peach.

She is survived by her brother, Mark Peach and wife, Kathy; nephew, Michael Peach and wife, Kari; niece, Samantha Peach; and her significant other, Kevin Riley.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.