Debra Ann PeachFebruary 27, 1951 - June 8, 2021Debra Ann Peach, 70, of Davidson, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.She was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Newark, N.J., to the late Harold and Grace Bauerle Peach.She is survived by her brother, Mark Peach and wife, Kathy; nephew, Michael Peach and wife, Kari; niece, Samantha Peach; and her significant other, Kevin Riley.A private service will be held at a later date.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville