Dennis Joseph KochikFebruary 16, 1950 - December 21, 2021Dennis Joseph Kochik, 71, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.He was born on Feb. 16, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pa., to the late Joseph and Ada Girardi Kochik.Dennis was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman and St. Therese Catholic Church. He enjoyed building customized furniture, for he loved woodworking.He is survived by his son, Justin Kochik; sisters, Diane Kurtz (Frank) and Carol Vaughn (Tim); and cousin, Judy Krenzel.Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Mark Lawlor officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville