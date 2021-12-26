Menu
Dennis Joseph Kochik
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Dennis Joseph Kochik

February 16, 1950 - December 21, 2021

Dennis Joseph Kochik, 71, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pa., to the late Joseph and Ada Girardi Kochik.

Dennis was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman and St. Therese Catholic Church. He enjoyed building customized furniture, for he loved woodworking.

He is survived by his son, Justin Kochik; sisters, Diane Kurtz (Frank) and Carol Vaughn (Tim); and cousin, Judy Krenzel.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Mark Lawlor officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com

Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Dec
27
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150, Mooresville, NC
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.