Donald Howard BrownApril 15, 1930 - March 19, 2021Donald Howard Brown, born in Mooresville, April 15, 1930, died Friday, March 19, 2021, in Huntersville.He was the son of the late George and Grace Brown. Donald has lived in Cornelius since 1984, with his wife, Frankie C. Brown, until her death in 2006. They were members of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius.Surviving are his son, Toby Brown of Goldsboro (David); daughter, Denise Therrell of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren, Jessica Gnagy of Denver, N.C., Justin, Justin Therrell of Charlotte, Stephanie, Donald Therrell of Denver, N.C., Courtney; and great-granddaughters, Parker Gnagy and Graysen Gnagy of Garner, and Penny Therrell of Charlotte.Donald was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Hall, Herbert, Willie Allison, Paul, Kay McLaughlin, Spencer and Priscilla Gilbert, Thomas, all of Mooresville; and son-in-law, Lester Therrell.A graveside service was scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery in Cornelius with the Rev. Jill Smith, officiating the service.Contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville