Dorothy Pasquale McConnell Norris
February 23, 1935 - November 1, 2020
Dorothy Pasquale McConnell Norris, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Quakertown, Pa., to the late Dominick and Clelia Ricci Pasquale.
Mrs. Norris loved to dance and enjoyed being a cheerleader on her high school team. She was retired from Corporate Benefits. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville and served as the pianist for many years at the Cascade Baptist Church in Mooresville. Mrs. Norris was a member of the Charlotte Italian Club and the Spinning Moors Square Dancing group and was very active at the YMCA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Pasquale.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Norris; daughters, Marie McConnell Carter (Dean) and Audrey McConnell Ferreira (Scott); stepchildren, Charles "Chuck" Norris and Lori Norris-Sutphin (Jason); sister, Carolyn P. Lichtfuss (Leon); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road in Mooresville, with Dr. Mark E. Harris officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3365, Mooresville, NC 28117 or to the Alzheimer's Association
- Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.