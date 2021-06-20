Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Lee Seyller
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Dorothy Lee Seyller

October 11, 1935 - June 15, 2021

Dorothy Lee Seyller, 85, of Mooresville, formerly of West Dundee, Ill., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

She was born in Farmington, Ill., Oct. 11, 1935, daughter of the late Albert and Mary Bollinger. Dorothy grew up in central Illinois the oldest of eight children, and she and her husband, raised two children in Burlington, Ill. She was a CNA at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., and when they moved to North Carolina she began writing, beginning with short stories and reflections on her childhood.

Her love of writing led her to participate in a senior writing class sponsored by the South Iredell Senior Center. This is where she made many dear friends that she cherished until the end. Her family will never forget these people who helped Dorothy get to the Citizens Center and to lunches that she enjoyed so much. She was happiest when reminiscing with family and old friends. Dorothy will be cherished forever by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claire Seyller; son, John Wesley Seyller; sister, Ruth Ann Ernst; and brothers, Timothy Bollinger, Edward Bollinger and Jerry Bollinger.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Caroline Molenda (Todd); son, Terry Seyller (Patricia); sisters, Becky Ehus and Jane Buzzell; brother, Mike Bollinger; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville.

For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live-stream, www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in Illinois in Burlington Union Cemetery reuniting her with her husband, Claire and their infant son, Johnny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Terry, Kirt and I are so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Just know we are keeping you and all in our thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Kirt & Pam Voss
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results