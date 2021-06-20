Dorothy Lee Seyller
October 11, 1935 - June 15, 2021
Dorothy Lee Seyller, 85, of Mooresville, formerly of West Dundee, Ill., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
She was born in Farmington, Ill., Oct. 11, 1935, daughter of the late Albert and Mary Bollinger. Dorothy grew up in central Illinois the oldest of eight children, and she and her husband, raised two children in Burlington, Ill. She was a CNA at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., and when they moved to North Carolina she began writing, beginning with short stories and reflections on her childhood.
Her love of writing led her to participate in a senior writing class sponsored by the South Iredell Senior Center. This is where she made many dear friends that she cherished until the end. Her family will never forget these people who helped Dorothy get to the Citizens Center and to lunches that she enjoyed so much. She was happiest when reminiscing with family and old friends. Dorothy will be cherished forever by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claire Seyller; son, John Wesley Seyller; sister, Ruth Ann Ernst; and brothers, Timothy Bollinger, Edward Bollinger and Jerry Bollinger.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Caroline Molenda (Todd); son, Terry Seyller (Patricia); sisters, Becky Ehus and Jane Buzzell; brother, Mike Bollinger; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, at the Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, in Mooresville.
For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the live-stream, www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list
.
Dorothy will be laid to rest in Illinois in Burlington Union Cemetery reuniting her with her husband, Claire and their infant son, Johnny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.