Dwain SoutherMarch 16, 1953 - December 13, 2021Dwain Souther, 68, of Mooresville, passed from this life into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.Dwain was born March 16, 1953, in Mooresville, son to the Rev. J.C. Souther and Harriett Miller Souther. He retired from Davidson College after 28 years in athletic maintenance and working in the carpentry shop. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, but nothing as much as singing. He always had a song in his heart and a smile on his face. Dwain was a Christian in every sense of the word. He truly walked out a life of faith and now his faith is made sight. He was preceded in death by both his parents, the Rev. J.C. Souther and Harriett Miller Souther.He is survived by the love of his life, Glenda, wife of 47 years; daughter, LaKisha and her husband, James, whom he loved like his own. He is also survived by a sister, Diane Souther; and brother, Gerald Souther (Dottie) of Mooresville.Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Parkton Church of God, 1155 John McMillan Rd., Hope Mills, NC 28348 or West Burnsville Church of God, P.O. 1270, Burnsville, NC 28714.Troutman Funeral Home