Eddie Adkins Jr.
September 21, 2021
Eddie Adkins Jr., 74, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Eddie was born in Harrison, W.Va., Clay County, Tuesday, May 13, 1947. He moved with his mom and siblings to Charlotte, when he was 7 years old. Eddie started working one of his first jobs at 14, selling newspapers and city maps in uptown. Eddie married his wife, Judy, July 9, 1965. He worked nights through high school at the Park and Shop and with the help of his wife, was able to graduate from West Mecklenburg High School. He then started working at Baker Equipment as a metal fabricator, where he quickly became department supervisor for 14 years.
In September 1979, Eddie made the decision to venture out on his own by purchasing a new blue and silver 1979 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which he still owns, and officially started his company, Adkins Truck Equipment Co. With one employee, determination, and ambition, he gradually grew the company over 42 years to what it is today. Eddie valued and cared for all of his employees like his own family and now employs 65 hard-working and dedicated people, of which the majority of them have been there for over 15 years and even some over 30. He has been a mentor and has impacted the lives of many throughout the years.
Outside of work, Eddie enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and spending time with family and lifelong friends, whom he loved.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy Rushing Adkins; children, Dana Adkins Annas (Randy), DeeAnn Adkins Hager (Derrick), and Brian Scott Adkins (Melissa); grandchildren, Timothy Scott Adkins (Katie), Grayson Scott Annas, Hannah Lane Annas, Lathan Reid Hager, Lane Brian Adkins; and great-grandson, Kayden James Scott Adkins. Eddie is also survived by his brother, James Darrell Adkins (Barbara); and sister, Brenda Ruppe Winslow; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis June Lewis Langford; and sister, Judy Adkins Brown.
Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to either the hospice organization that cared for him during his battle with pancreatic cancer, Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The family is planning a celebration of life, date to be determined, in the spring of 2022.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.