Edward ""Tom"" Thomas Sadowski died at age 66 after surviving lung cancer and his wife of 37 years. Cribbage champion, nudist, and avid drinker. Tom told his last inappropriate joke on December 20, 2021, which cannot be printed here. His years working lawn care and driving a forklift did not prepare him for the Chinese fighting style of the Covid. Although Tom lost this round, his legendary stories will live on forever. Say a cheers to Tom next time you have a drink. His last party will be held January 1, 2022 from 2pm-6pm at 2060 Cannon Farm Rd, China Grove 28023. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Sadowski family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Dec. 30, 2021.