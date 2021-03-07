Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Mooresville Tribune
Mooresville Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Allen White
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Edward Allen White

January 16, 1964 - February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, the Lord called Edward Allen White home and said unto him, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Ed was given 57 incredible years filled with love and laughter. Ed enjoyed giving nicknames to his family and friends. We will forever cherish these terms of endearment. We are sure that his Mother "Darlin" Marie White met him at Heaven's Gates.

Ed is survived by his father, Rudy "Whitey" White of Roanoke, Va.; his wife of 24 years, Sherry White, whom he called "Girlfriend" and "Sher Bear." Ed's heart belonged to his two children, Eddie "E-Dog" White, 23, and Regan "Baby Doll" "Princess" "Doctor" White, 20. Ed is also survived by his older brother, Eugene "Gene-O" White, sister-in-law, Patricia "Tish" White, and their two children.

Ed was born in Richmond, Va., Jan. 16, 1964; however, he grew up in Roanoke, Va. He accepted the Lord as his Savior at Green Ridge Baptist Church. Ed graduated from Northside High School in 1982 and attended "Harvard on the Highway" at Roanoke Community College for two years. Ed built a fantastic career – selling some of the most iconic consumer brands, including Gerber Baby Food, Armstrong, Jacuzzi, Corian, Oldcastle Architectural, Pergo, and Mohawk. At the time of his passing, Ed was vice-president of Sales with Welspun.

Ed and his family have lived in Mooresville for 21 years. Over the years, Ed taught children's Sunday school and coached many local children in softball, soccer, basketball, and tae-kwon-do.

Ed and his son shared a passion for the outdoors. He was by Eddie's side when he caught his first fish and shot his first buck. Ed enjoyed creating unforgettable memories with his children through the YMCA Y-Guides and Indian Princesses programs. Regan got to attend numerous Father-Daughter dances, where her daddy was her very first dance partner. When Regan was in high school, Ed would be there cheering her on as she competed in hunter/jumper shows with her horse, Ollie.

Services will be held in a socially-distanced and masked manner Saturday, March 6, at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville. A visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., and a celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. Ed will be laid to rest in Town Creek cemetery in Auburn, Ala., Wednesday, March 10.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Mooresville Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
Mooresville, NC
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Trinity Baptist Church
Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Eddie was such a joy to work with. He had so many great things to share about his family and so much passion for life itself. He'll be missed by many.
Madison
March 10, 2021
Don and I send our deepest sympathy. Eddie certainly was a favorite neighbor of ours. Our thoughts are with you.
Peggy Dimperio
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results