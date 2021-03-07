Edward Allen WhiteJanuary 16, 1964 - February 24, 2021On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, the Lord called Edward Allen White home and said unto him, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Ed was given 57 incredible years filled with love and laughter. Ed enjoyed giving nicknames to his family and friends. We will forever cherish these terms of endearment. We are sure that his Mother "Darlin" Marie White met him at Heaven's Gates.Ed is survived by his father, Rudy "Whitey" White of Roanoke, Va.; his wife of 24 years, Sherry White, whom he called "Girlfriend" and "Sher Bear." Ed's heart belonged to his two children, Eddie "E-Dog" White, 23, and Regan "Baby Doll" "Princess" "Doctor" White, 20. Ed is also survived by his older brother, Eugene "Gene-O" White, sister-in-law, Patricia "Tish" White, and their two children.Ed was born in Richmond, Va., Jan. 16, 1964; however, he grew up in Roanoke, Va. He accepted the Lord as his Savior at Green Ridge Baptist Church. Ed graduated from Northside High School in 1982 and attended "Harvard on the Highway" at Roanoke Community College for two years. Ed built a fantastic career – selling some of the most iconic consumer brands, including Gerber Baby Food, Armstrong, Jacuzzi, Corian, Oldcastle Architectural, Pergo, and Mohawk. At the time of his passing, Ed was vice-president of Sales with Welspun.Ed and his family have lived in Mooresville for 21 years. Over the years, Ed taught children's Sunday school and coached many local children in softball, soccer, basketball, and tae-kwon-do.Ed and his son shared a passion for the outdoors. He was by Eddie's side when he caught his first fish and shot his first buck. Ed enjoyed creating unforgettable memories with his children through the YMCA Y-Guides and Indian Princesses programs. Regan got to attend numerous Father-Daughter dances, where her daddy was her very first dance partner. When Regan was in high school, Ed would be there cheering her on as she competed in hunter/jumper shows with her horse, Ollie.Services will be held in a socially-distanced and masked manner Saturday, March 6, at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville. A visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., and a celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. Ed will be laid to rest in Town Creek cemetery in Auburn, Ala., Wednesday, March 10.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville