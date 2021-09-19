Ethel Rudisill MerrillMarch 20, 1934 - September 13, 2021Mrs. Ethel Rudisill Merrill "Entered His Gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise" Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Ethel was born to John Wesley and Maudie Bivens Rudisill, March 20, 1934, in Vale. She married Lonnie Allan Merrill, June 1, 1958, who preceded her in death in July, 2010.Ethel was a faithful member of Williamson's Chapel UMC in Mooresville, and the Fellowship Sunday school class. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, walking, exercising at the YMCA, and league bowling.Ethel is survived by her son, Mark Merrill (Suzanne) of Mount Ulla; daughter, Kelly Pullium (Marc) of Newton; grandchildren, Kristen, Katie, Allison, Adam, Austin; great-grandson, Sam; and brother, Paul Rudisill (Linda) of Vale.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Pitts officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.Mrs. Ethel asked that any memorials be made to Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville